Selena Gomez & Cardi B Team Up For Surprise New Song With DJ Snake & Fans Are Freaking

Selena Gomez is joining forces with Cardi B for a new music video! Here’s everything we know about their collaboration!

Selena Gomez and Cardi B are not only collaborating on new music, they’re actually working on the music video for this song right now. It all started when DJ Snake took to his Instagram story to tease that his next music video features Selena, Cardi and Ozuna. He also tweeted, “In Los Angeles shooting the music video for my next single 🎥🔥” In addition, Cardi took to Instagram to share a pic (below) that shows a bunch of directer chairs with the names of Selena, Cardi, Ozuna, DJ Snake and Kulture written on them, along with the caption: “Soon come ;) ON SET !”

Cardi also took to her Instagram story to tease a “surprise artist” who she would be working with on DJ Snake’s new song, but while she didn’t reveal her name, we now know it’s Selena. One fan excitedly tweeted, “@selenagomez is filming a music video with cardi b & @djsnake amd ozuwa CONFIRMED i’am screaming.” And another person on Twitter summed up the collaboration best, writing, “Your next single which is gonna be basically the song of the year.”

Meanwhile, another pumped fan wrote, “Selena Gomez, Cardi B, Ozuna, and Dj Snake were seen recording a music video today for a new song! Ya’ll know what that means? SELENA GOMEZ IS F*CKING COMING!!!! OMFGAHHAHH.” Selena was also spotted backstage at the music video shoot today, wearing an all black ensemble and enormous hoop earrings.

.@SelenaGomez looks stunning today rocking beach waves & hoop earrings. pic.twitter.com/iUIzCBijVB — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 24, 2018

Soon come ;) ON SET ! A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on Aug 24, 2018 at 4:22pm PDT

We’ll keep you posted as we learn more about the specific details of their collaboration. In the meantime, check out all of Selena’s pics in our gallery above.