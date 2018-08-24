Christina Carlin-Kraft: Gorgeous ‘Playboy’ Model, 36, Found Strangled To Death In Her Home

What a tragedy. Former ‘Playboy’ model Christina Carlin-Kraft was found dead in her home on Aug. 23. The stunning beauty was strangled to death, and police are currently searching for the killer.

Christina Carlin-Kraft, 36, was strangled to death in her bedroom at about 9:15 p.m. on Aug. 22, FOX 29 reports. The body of the beautiful ex Playboy model was discovered on Aug. 23 after police went to her condominium in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, to do a welfare check. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has ruled her death a homicide caused by “ligature strangulation,” the Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Police do not believe there is cause for concern for residents who live nearby, despite having made no arrests regarding her horrific death.

An investigation is currently underway to find Christina’s killer. She had just moved into the apartment a week before her shocking murder. Police were called to Christina’s condo the Saturday before her death for a robbery investigation, according to FOX 29. Investigators were able to track her belongings to southwest Philadelphia, but no arrests have been made regarding the robbery. Police have not confirmed or denied whether or not the robbery investigation and her murder are connected in any way.

Christina’s family is “horrified” over her death, CBS News reports. Her neighbors were blindsided by the news as well. “I’m very shocked and saddened by this homicide here. We never have that kind of thing here in Ardmore, hardly ever. It’s enough to make me cry,” Dave Farina, who lives nearby, told the outlet. “I’m pretty sure that it will be resolved because this police force is second to none and I’m praying for them to find out who did this and bring them to justice.”

In addition to modeling for Playboy, Christina modeled for Victoria’s Secret, MAC Cosmetics, Maxim, Smashbox, Redken, Nicole Miller, and Vanity Fair. Christina was taken from this world far too soon. She will be so missed.