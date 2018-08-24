Pete Davidson Says His ‘D*** Is Forever Hard’ Now That He’s Engaged to Ariana Grande — Yes, Really

Pete Davidson cracked some R-rated jokes about his you-know-what while talking about Ariana Grande! He told fans that he is forever aroused now that he’s with the singer and it was all caught on video!

Pete Davidson, 24, was asked what it’s like to be engaged to Ariana Grande, 25, and his answer was definitely NSFW. “What’s it liked being engaged to Ariana? It’s like what you would think it would be like but like a 100 times sicker,” Davidson, said to a crowd of students at Auburn University’s Welcome Week on Thursday, August 23. “I’m a very, very happy boy who is very, very loved and I’m very lucky. And my d—‘s forever hard,” the Saturday Night Live star added.

Davidson was on hand at the university to speak to students, when things took an X-ratred turn during a Q&A session. Luckily eager fans caught the whole moment on video, which you can see for yourself, below. And, the students really got a treat since Ari was there too! — She proudly cheered on her fiancé at the event and congratulated him on his speaking engagement. “Bae was funny as f— and brilliant today as always,” the Sweetener singer wrote on her Instagram Story. She also posted a mirror selfie of herself on his lap, wearing matching Auburn University sweaters.

The comedian’s dirty jokes came after made one herself, when answering fan questions online. A few weeks ahead of her album release (which was August 17), Ari was asked by a fan, how long her song “Pete Davidson” was. “Like 10 inches? …oh f—…I mean…like a lil over a minute,” she replied.

The couple headed to Auburn University after they attended the MTV Video Music Awards together in New York City on August 20. Ari and Pete actually made their red carpet debut at the annual awards show, where they were pictured smiling and kissing on the red carpet.

Pete proposed to Ari with a massive diamond ring sometime in the beginning of June 2018. He popped the question just a few weeks after they began dating with a rock that cost him a whopping $93,000. The diamond was custom-made by Manhattan-based jeweler, Greg Yuna.

The soon-to-be husband and wife even got matching tattoos ahead of their engagement — small clouds on their fingers, according to fans. Pete even has two tats in honor of his lady love. — First, he got the bunny ears from the cover of Ari’s 2016 album, Dangerous Woman, inked behind his ear. Then, he tatted Ari’s initials on his thumb.