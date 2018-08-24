Miranda Lambert & Evan Felker Split After 6 Months Of Dating: She’s ‘Happily Single

Maybe she got tired of being called a homewrecker? Miranda Lambert has split from Evan Felker after allegedly dating her formerly married tourmate for the past six months. We’ve got the details.

Miranda Lambert is a single lady again after splitting from Turnpike Troubadours lead singer Evan Felker, 35. The couple made headlines when out of nowhere he filed for divorce from wife Staci in Feb. of 2018 after going on the road opening for Miranda’s Livin’ Like Hippies tour. Staci claims he ghosted her, leaving on tour and never returning. Now Miranda says that she’s “happily single” in an Aug. 24 interview with The Tennesseean just a week after his divorce was finalized. She’s focused on moving forward on a new album with her side band Pistol Annies and it looks like Evan is no longer in the picture.

“Love is a hard road sometimes and it’s been a roller-coaster ride for me, but I’m definitely thankful for all the ups and downs because I’ve had some really good songs come out of it,” Lambert told the publication. “You’ve got to take the bad parts and put them on paper and then move on to the happy parts.” She didn’t mention Evan, but then again she never formally confirmed they were dating. Everything we heard about the relationship came from Staci, while Miranda and Evan’s hand holding and other forms of PDA are what gave them away as a couple.

The last time Evan and Miranda were spotted together was in New York City in late July, holding hands ahead of a concert they were performing at Long Island’s Jones Beach Theater. The “Vice” singer is on the road right now with The Bandwagon Tour featuring Little Big Town. PEOPLE confirms that Evan and his band, the Turnpike Troubadours, have dropped out of their final performances with Miranda’s current tour.

Evan burned his bridges with Staci, 33, after he blindsided her with divorce papers in Feb. then allegedly refused to take her calls or texts and never came home when Miranda wrapped up her final Livin’ Like Hippies dates. Things took a turn for the weird on Aug. 1 when Staci posted to her Instagram a screengrab showing calls from Evan’s number with 10 calls from an unknown number in one night that she implied came from a jealous Miranda. “FYI, if you’re crazy and crazy famous, this is how your number comes up. Wife’s number doesn’t change,” she captioned the pic. “Seems problematic. 10 times in one night #insecure #rightfullyso.” Evan and Staci finalized their divorce on Aug. 17, so it looks like he can’t come crawling back home.