Liam Payne Releases 4-Track Solo EP With Standout Lead Track ‘First Time’ Ft. French Montana

Liam Payne fans rejoice! The former 1D member has released more solo music, and one track on his new album features French Montana. Take a listen!

First Time is not only the name of Liam Payne’s brand new EP, it’s the name of the lead track on the 24-year-old singer’s mini album! The song, which serves as the first single, is an eclectic collaboration with the one and only French Montana, 33. Both artists delivered the track on August 24, just in time to bump it through the few last blazing days of summer! Fire up the grill guys, this track is a certified banger!

“First Time” is about – you guessed it – meeting someone for the first time! “I always pick up on the first time//I been hoping you would check on me//I can’t stop thinking ’bout the first time//Yeah, It’s like you put a spell on me” the singer croons in the chorus. French takes center stage with a solo verse in the song as well. “She’s a savage like Rihanna//She love cars she loves diamonds” he raps.The EP also features the heartbreaking piano ballad “Depend On It,” the upbeat EDM flavored “Home With You,” and the sexy smooth jam “Slow.”

Liam has had plenty of time to focus on his new music. The former One Direction star recently split with Cheryl, his girlfriend of two years recently. The couple share their son Bear, 1, who was born just last year on March 22, 2017, but they still swear they’ve got plenty of love together as a family! Yet Liam is a single man again and recently revealed that he really likes sex!

French has been keeping crazy busy! The Moroccan born star just performed an energy-packed set at Billboard Hot 100 Fest, one week before his song release with Liam. A self-professed “big fan” of Liam’s, French said that the singer sent him two songs to choose from and “First Time” came out on top, during an interview with Billboard. “I feel like the vibe of it, the beat, the guitar, ‘First Time’ relates to me and it just relates to our lifestyle. I feel like it was natural and that’s how hits are made. When it’s natural,” he said.