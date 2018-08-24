Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Her Sexy Booty In Cabo In Leopard Thong Bikini

Younes Bendjima who? Kourtney Kardashian’s not sitting at home pining over her ex. She’s in Mexico living her best life in a very skimpy bikini and the pics are amazing!

Kourtney Kardashian, 39, is showing the world how you bounce back from a breakup super quickly. Nearly three weeks after her split from ex Younes Bendjima was revealed on Aug. 7, the mom-of-three is having fun in the sun with friends down in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The 5ft tall Keeping Up With the Kardashians star looked just peachy, flashing her booty in a very skimpy, leopard skin bikini. SEE KOURTNEY’S SEXY AND VERY REVEALING BIKINI PICS HERE.

The reality star’s latest booty photos were taken more than a month after she posted an image of her wearing an equally teeny weeny two-piece, on Instagram on July 16. Back then she was still with her 26-year-old model ex, who was anything but happy about the revealing pic. He caused a stir by commenting, “That’s what you need to show to get likes?”

Now that she’s single Kourtney has no one to slam her for sharing racy pics on her social media pages. On Aug. 23 she shared an Instagram Story image of her topless, proudly wearing a pair of black jeans from her sister Kim Kardashian’s ex-assistant Stephanie Shepherd’s collaboration with J. Brand. And, as for thong bikinis Kourtney’s still clearly a fan. On Aug. 19 she celebrated her “sweet Sunday” by lounging on a pool bed in a neon green two-piece. If Younes ever forgets what Kourtney looks like in skimpy bathing suits, her Instagram page – and the paparazzi pics from Mexico – are sure to be a reminder.

As for the oldest Kardashian-Jenner sister, she seems to be totally unbothered by the breakup. She’s too busy enjoying her girly trip in Mexico, sunbathing and taking dips in the pool to let a love split slow her down. Her fans have certainly taken notice. As one commented on her Instagram page, “I just wanted to say I think you are slaying the single life.”