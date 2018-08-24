Kourtney Kardashian Shades Sisters With Fan-Made Rap: ‘No One Recognizes Kim Until She’s Undressed’

Kourtney Kardashian threw so much shade at Kim & the rest of the KarJenner sisters by sharing a hilarious fan-made rap battle! Watch it here!

This feud is not ending anytime soon. Kourtney Kardashian shared a fan-made rap to her Instagram story, and it completely shades her sisters, particularly Kim Kardashian. In the video posted to Kourtney’s social, the fan (with a picture of Kourt’s face covering his), raps, “I’m the oldest of the fam, but I look the best / I’m a skinny legend, and the fans are all obsessed / When you talk about my family / You say, ‘Kourtney and the rest’ / No one recognizes Kim until she’s undressed.” Whoa, shots fired!

But the roasting session doesn’t end there. Kourtney went on to share another verse of the rap: “I think I just spilled way too much of the tea / When you think about shade, yeah, you think about me / I have a busy schedule, yeah, I got places to be / After all, I’m the only one with a degree.” Check out the original video that Kourtney shared that also included all of the other written verses that have the KarJenners throwing shade at each other below!

Of course, when it comes to Kourtney’s terminated relationship with Younes Bendjima, there’s absolutely no chance the two will get back together… ever. “Kourtney doesn’t want anything to do with Younes anymore, she’s blocked his number and she doesn’t want to talk to him or text with him, she’s totally over it and he doesn’t feature in her future at all,” a source close to Kourtney told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Right now Kourtney is focusing on herself, her children, and repairing the relationship with her sisters which has definitely suffered over the past few months.”

We'll keep you posted on whether Kim and the rest of the sisters respond to these savage disses.