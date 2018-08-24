Kim Kardashian Reveals If She & Kanye West Are Really Trying For Baby #4 Via Surrogate

So much surrogacy speculation! Rumors have been flying about Kim and Kanye possibly adding a baby to their brood with the help of a gestational carrier. Click here to find out what Kim had to say!

We should have known better than to get our hopes up! Kim Kardashian, 37, just shut down speculation that she and Kanye West, 41, are trying to have their fourth baby through a surrogate. Rumor had it that the couple had one male embryo left and that they were going to find a gestational carrier soon — but it sounds like North, Saint and Chicago West aren’t getting a baby brother just yet. “I don’t know, I read that. None of that was true,” Kim told E! News when she was asked about the possibility of a fourth kid in the fam. “But I’ve been really open about it and talked about it on our show, so… I don’t know. We start filming season 16 next week, so if I think about it more and it’s gonna happen, you’ll definitely see it on the show. But as of now, no.”

While we were bummed by this news, it’s a relief that Kim didn’t completely squash the idea. She just pressed pause! So, who knows? Maybe she will have a little one on the way soon. Or maybe she’s simply following in her younger sister’s footsteps and pulling a Kylie Jenner. You know the drill — keeping her pregnancy under wraps for nine whole months before revealing her newborn to the world. It could happen, right? We’ve got our fingers crossed, but until then we’ll just keep obsessing over the three cute kids Kim and Kanye already have. According to the mom of three, her youngest two are super close — and super cute! She called Saint and Chicago “inseparable” earlier this month and shared a heartwarming pic of them side-by-side.

That being said, Saint is pretty outnumbered at the moment. He’s sandwiched between an older and younger sister and has lots of female cousins — Dream, True, Stormi and Penelope — so we bet he’d love having a little bro around.