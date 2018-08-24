Kim Kardashian’s ‘Never’ Been More ‘Proud’ Of Her Body Weighing In At 116 Lbs.

Kim Kardashian’s body is fine AF right now, and she knows it. The mom of three is incredibly ‘proud’ after getting her weight down to 116 lbs, we’ve learned exclusively!

In case you haven’t heard, Kim Kardashian announced that she weighs a mere 116 pounds now. If you’re keeping score, that means she’s lost over 60 pounds since her last pregnancy! Kim’s always been in stellar shape, but there’s no denying that she looks even more incredible when you see her infinitely tiny waist in the crazy-tight dresses she’s been wearing lately. Seriously; girl is on fire. And she knows she looks good, says a Kardashian insider!

“Kim has never been more proud of her body,” the insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s really blown away with how far she’s come.” While Kim’s pleased with the results of her hard work, she’s not done — not by a long shot. “She’s curious to see what else she can accomplish,” they continued. “But Kim’s not trying to lose any more weight. That’s not her goal.” So, what is her goal? Getting totally jacked, says the insider! She’s “obsessed” with working out now, and wants those gains.

“She doesn’t miss a single workout — even if she’s exhausted and running on no sleep she pushes through,” they dished. “She’s planning to get defined muscles, even more defined than they already are.” Good for her! Kim’s perfect just the way she is, but if she wants to get those muscles, more power to her. We know that her husband, Kanye West, is going to be thrilled about all of this. As a separate insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, Kanye really doesn’t want Kim to lose more weight.

“He loves her body the way it is and thinks her curves are perfect,” the source said. “Kanye has always loved Kim’s body, at any size, but he really loves her famous butt. He would hate for her to lose any more weight and lose that beautiful booty.”

HollywoodLife reached out to Kim’s rep for comment on this story but did not not immediately hear back.