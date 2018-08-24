If modeling doesn’t work out, Kendall Jenner could always become a martial artist. She shared an impressive video of herself kicking a bottle clean off the top of a friend’s head. See it here!

Kendall Jenner‘s long legs can do much more than just model a pair of expensive jeans. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared a video to her Instagram story that will make you wonder if she’s secretly been working toward her black belt in karate this entire time.

In the clip, one of Kendall’s friends places a glass beer bottle on the top of another person’s head. Once it’s steadied, the model high-kicks it off in one clean swoop and promptly gets tackled by all of her pals in admiration. It’s pretty impressive!

If all else fails, I’d say Kendall could have a bright future as a martial arts instructor. Having a backup plan might be a great idea right now considering many models weren’t happy with something the reality star said recently. In an interview with LOVE magazine, Kendall admitted to being “super selective” over which runway shows she walks, adding, “I was never one of those girls who would do, like, 30 shows a season or whatever the f**k those girls do. More power to ’em.”

“Ninja Kenny”, Kendall em seu Instagram Stories. pic.twitter.com/WqYTw8gWMo — Kendall Brasil (@KendallJBrasil) August 24, 2018

After the magazine came out, tons of Kendall’s peers started slamming her for being tone-deaf, and explaining that the reason so many people in the industry walk in that many shows is in order to earn a living. Kendall responded to the backlash on Twitter saying that she was “misrepresented” in the interview. “It was intended to be entirely complimentary but unfortunately, my words were twisted & taken out of context .I want to be clear. The respect that I have for my peers is immeasurable!” she wrote.

Kendall no Instagram Stories da Simi & Haze. pic.twitter.com/8HIoe4ue7T — Kendall Brasil (@KendallJBrasil) August 24, 2018

“I get to experience first hand their tireless commitment, their work ethic, the endless days, the lack of sleep, separation from family and friends, stress of traveling, the toll on physical and mental health, yet they still make it all look effortless and beautiful,” Kendall continued. “I’m inspired by so many of these people i have had the good fortune to work alongside! There’s no way I could EVER hate on that. i want everyone to win. SLAY ALWAYS. Cultivate kindness today and always.”