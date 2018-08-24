Ouch! Justin Bieber was burned big time when his request to vacation at a mansion in upstate New York was turned down. What happened?!

Justin Bieber, 24, may be one of the biggest pop stars in the world, but sometimes, even he gets told “no.”That’s exactly what happened to the “Sorry” singer when he requested a stay at the beautiful lakefront home of Queer Eye for the Straight Guy star, Thom Filicia, 49. Thom sent the Biebs packing, according to Page Six. “Justin wanted to rent the home for a week, but wanted Thom to sign [a nondisclosure agreement],” a source told the site. “Thom told him to take a hike,” they added.

The singer was reportedly on a romantic trip to Skaneateles, NY, when he tried to rent the $965,000 luxury home with fiancée Hailey Baldwin. Hopefully Hailey didn’t have her hopes up for the romantic getaway! Bieber was forced to make other arrangements after being shut down by Thom. But – Thom had his reasoning for denying Justin and his lady! “Thom is good friends with the Baldwins and would have loved to have Justin and Hailey stay at his home. However, he was just coming off of a 16-week shooting schedule for a new design show that he’s launching on Bravo with [fellow ‘Queer Eye’ alum] Carson Kressley this October, and had planned to be in Skaneateles over that time,” Thom’s rep told Page Six. Okay, better luck next time Justin!

“When he found out that Justin had a second option to stay at, Thom felt like they would be accommodated . . . so [he] decided not to change his plans. Overall, Thom says that Justin and Hailey were lovely to have in Skaneateles, and he hopes they enjoyed the town as much as the town enjoyed them,” the rep continued.

Speaking of mansions, Justin just bought a new one for himself. The singer just dropped a pretty penny on a brand-new house in his native Canada! The Biebs’ new pad reportedly has 4 bedrooms, 6 baths, 3 fireplaces, a game room, a movie theatre, a three-car garage, as well as a boathouse. It looks like he and his wife-to-be will be living large after all!