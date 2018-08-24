Sen. John McCain Ending Cancer Treatment: Meghan Thanks Voters For Their Love & ‘Strength’

After a long battle, Senator John McCain has decided to discontinue his cancer treatments. In the wake of this announcement, Meghan McCain thanked everyone for the ‘strength to carry on.’

“Last summer, Senator John McCain shared with Americans the news our family already knew: he had been diagnosed with an aggressive glioblastoma, and the prognosis was serious,” the Arizona senator’s family said in a statement on Aug. 24, per CNN. “In the year since, John has surpassed expectations for his survival. But the progress of disease and the inexorable advance of age render their verdict. With his usual strength of will, he has now chosen to discontinue medical treatment,” the family of the Arizona Republican said in a statement.

“Our family,” the statement continued, “is immensely grateful for the support and kindness of all his caregivers over the last year, and for the continuing outpouring of concern and affection from John’s many friends and associates, and the many thousands of people who are keeping him in their prayers. God bless and thank you all.”

After the statement about John’s, 81, decision was released, his loved ones shared their thoughts online. “I love my husband with all my heart,” Cindy McCain, 64, tweeted. “God bless everyone who has cared for my husband along this journey.”

Meghan McCain, 33, addressed all those who have supporter her father and her family during this hardship. “My family is deeply appreciative of all the love and generosity you have shown us during this past year,” she tweeted. “Thank you for all your continued support and prayers. We could not have made it this far without you – you’ve given us strength to carry on.”

Our thoughts and support are with the McCain family during this time.