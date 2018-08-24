Jessie Reyez Enlists Kehlani & Normani Kordei For Dynamite Remix Of ‘Body Count’

Finally! That rumored Jessie Reyez remix with Kehlani & Normani Kordei exists, and you can listen to it here!

Jessie Reyez, 27, released her single “Body Count” back in May, but now, she’s bringing new flavor to the track with the help of a few friends! Alongside Kehlani, 23, and Normani Kordei, 22, Jessie has dropped a brand-new remix for her song! It’s no surprise Jessie asked two of the fiercest females in music to lay down vocals on the track. The Toronto native is a HUGE proponent of female rights, and even uses her music to champion for equal rights within the music industry. Together, these three ladies are unstoppable!

Jessie has been unraveling her Being Human EP track by track, and her “Body Count Remix” is just one of the singles we’ve seen from the breakout singer. The hard-hitting track preaches independence! “And I bought this Mercedes all by myself//Got the papers to prove//We don’t need no one, yo’, tryna take our freedom,” Jessie croons on the track. With the addition of Kehlani and Normani, this track only got even hotter!

Fresh off her performance on the MTV Video Music Awards stage, it seems like Jessie is everywhere these days. The budding star also released “Apple Juice” and “Sola,” earlier this summer! Plus, Jessie was chosen as the opening act for Halsey on her Hopeless Fountain Kingdom arena tour. No big deal!

As Jessie’s career continues to skyrocket, the sky’s the limit from here! Be sure to listen to her the brand-new “Body Count” remix with Normani and Kehlani above!