Jennifer Lopez Wants Ex Ben Affleck To Get All The Help He Needs In Rehab: She’s ‘Hoping For The Best’

Jennifer Lopez is concerned for her ex Ben Affleck’s health! A source close to Jennifer told HL EXCLUSIVELY how she reacted to Ben’s latest trip to rehab!

Jennifer Lopez has got her ex Ben Affleck on her mind, following his dramatic trip to rehab this past week. A source close to Jennifer told us EXCLUSIVELY how she’s hoping that he gets the help he needs. “Jen is very interested in Ben’s overall health and only hopes for the best and wants him to be in a good place,” our source said. “If he were to ever reach out to even just talk, she would be there for him to help because she still has a lot of respect and love for Ben.”

When it comes down to it, although the two parted ways, Ben’s is still a big part of Jen’s history. “He was an important part of her life and if she can do anything for him in his time of need, she wants to do it because she feels he would do the same for her,” our source went on to say. “That is what friends do.”

Ben’s other ex, Jennifer Garner, reportedly “spent 2 hours convincing to check into rehab” while visiting his house on Aug. 22. “She told him that even though they are not together anymore, she would not be able to live with herself if something terrible happened to him while she stood by and did nothing,” a source close to Garner told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “After tears from both of them and a lot of begging and pleading from Jen, Ben agreed to check in immediately.” After that, Garner and a female friend reportedly drove Ben to The Canyon Treatment Center at Peace Park in Malibu. We’ll keep you posted as we learn more about how Ben’s treatment is going. In the meantime, check out pics of Ben entering rehab with our gallery above.