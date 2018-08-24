Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner & More Best Dressed Stars Of The Week

It’s almost the end of summer, but stars aren’t slowing down with their gorgeous outfits! J-Lo & Kim both showed some skin this week — see the hottest looks of the week in pics right here!

Jennifer Lopez, 49, is our best dressed of the week! She was shining like the massive star she is in custom Versace walking the red carpet at the MTV VMAs on August 20. She also wore Versace as she performed a medley of her biggest hits, before accepting the MTV Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the show! Congrats, J-Lo! Also at the VMAs, Kylie Jenner, 21, wore a white Tom Ford blazer dress, with her platinum blonde hair slicked back into a sleek bun. She looked professional and polished, like the almost-billionaire that she is.

Kylie’s sister Kim Kardashian showed off her 116 pound figure at the What Goes Around Comes Around party in Los Angeles on August 21. Kim has been working with her bodybuilder trainer Melissa for nearly a year and it’s really paid off. She works out for 90 minutes, six days a week. She says she is eating healthy and pretty much stopped eating sugar, aside from an occasional bowl (probably scoop) of Häagen-Dazs ice cream.

Bethenny Frankel stunned in the Orion gown by Willowby by Watters at the RHONY reunion. It’s like a DREAM wedding dress covered in stars! Tyra Banks looked lovely, wearing a maroon Marc Bouwer gown at the America’s Got Talent Live TV show screening in Los Angeles on August 21. Speaking of AGT, Heidi Klum wore a fitted black and white dress as she supported Simon Cowell as he accepted his star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

Supermodel Martha Hunt met with Victoria’s Secret Bra Fit Experts in Chicago to celebrate the all new Sexy Illusions Collection, while wearing a pink mini dress. Blake Lively wore a neon green Versace suit while out in New York City on August 17, and looked trendy and radiant. Kelsea Ballerini wore a red, low cut Dennis Basso dress to the 11th Annual ACM Honors in Nashville on August 23. See all the best dressed stars in the gallery attached above!