Nicki Minaj and Jason Derulo are bringing the heat! They joined David Guetta and Willy William for a fiery new single. Listen here!

Three’s a crowd, but four — that’s where the magic happens, with the new release from Jason Derulo, David Guetta, Nicki Minaj, and French DJ Willy William. Jason Derulo is back on the scene, and what better way to release new music than to enlist a few of today’s biggest superstars? Minaj drops in for a verse on “Goodbye,” and is also accompanied by Willy and Jason on the chorus. This is the dancehall summer anthem we’ve been waiting for!

Don’t be fooled – the track may be titled “Goodbye,” but there’s no sad parts of this number. It’s a love song! “Baby you know that it’s time to say goodbye,” Jason croons on the romantic. “Don’t leave me alone, just stay for the night,” Nicki says in her verse! The upbeat island vibes infused into the track can be felt all the way to the end, and will have you up and dancing! The best part? Nicki took a time out from her Queen Radio drama to lay down a killer verse on the track. The spicy number has artwork to match. The track’s art is ablaze with fiery red and orange colors, surrounding Jason’s face.

Jason is so stranger to incorporating flavors from all parts of the world into his music! He previously collaborated with Norwegian tropical house producer Matoma, but this marks his first time in the studio with Willy. Nicki and David are past collaborators of each other though. The two previously worked together on “Hey Mama,” back in 2014!

We cant get enough of this island vibes track! Take a listen to the track above, and stay tuned for even more music on the way from Jason, as he gears up to release his upcoming project, 2Sides.