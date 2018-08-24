Jared Leto Dances Around Shirtless In Hunky BTS Video From His Tour, Proving He Is Truly Ageless

How does he do it?! Jared Leto is sending his fans’ hearts racing in his sexy new Twitter video, where he looks years younger than his age. Watch it here!

What did we do to deserve Jared Leto? The 46-year-old star is truly a kid at heart, and his latest Twitter video proves it! The Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman uploaded a silly video of himself dancing on August 23, and he looks SMOKING! Not only does his playful demeanor make him seem years younger than he is, he looks it too! The hunky singer is flaunting abs for days in the clip, and if we didn’t know better, his fit physique would make us think he’s half his age!

The musician and Oscar-winning actor used the clip as an opportunity to plug his band’s latest tour. “Anyone wanna dance? #MonolithTour,” he captioned the post, which showed off his sexy dance moves. If you’re trying to get our attention Jared, you got it! The video shows off Jared’s massive orbis epsilon back tattoo, as he twirls around with his tongue out. The rocker may be wearing a pair of red Adidas track shorts in the clip, but he opted to go shirtless up top! Jared knew exactly what he was doing in the attention-grabbing tour promo, and fans were MELTING over the steamy moment! “I don’t know how to ever recover but thx for this treat,” one fan said in the comments. Jared rocked his signature man bun in the video as he moved and grooved.

The “Walk on Water” singer shared the post with his nearly 5 million followers, just ahead of the band’s performance in Hungary. The Monolith Tour kicked off in March, and Jared’s band have been making their rounds all across the world! The massive tour has stops set throughout the countries of Germany, Portugal, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, and more! The singer previously said in an interview that it’s one of the “most ambitious” tours of their lives!

We don’t know about you, but we can’t get enough of Jared’s sexy dance moves! If his video is giving you a burning desire to see the rocker live, tickets for the Monolith Tour are still available here.