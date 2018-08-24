Demi Lovato Doing ‘Much Better’ In Rehab: Her ‘Brush With Death’ Inspired Her To Write New Music

There’s nothing like a near death experience to make an artist’s creative juices flow. Demi Lovato is now writing her most powerful songs ever while in rehab after her alleged overdose.

It is so scary how close the music world came to losing the brilliance of Demi Lovato and her soaring voice. Following her near deadly overdose on July 24, she spent a week and a half hospitalized. Now she’s in an intensive rehab program and she’s turning her near-tragedy into something positive by writing powerful new songs. “Demi’s brush with death has inspired all kinds of new music. She is doing much better and is channeling her energy in a positive way. Demi is feeling so grateful to be alive. Things were much worse than her fans may realize… she was really close to death. Demi is taking this second chance at life and using it to write some of her strongest, most heartfelt lyrics ever,” a source close to the 25-year-old tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“She hopes she never has to go through anything like this again, but she feels like while she is working on herself and health, it is also important to write about her feelings. Demi hopes her fans will learn from her near death episode and so they can learn and grow from her experiences too,” our insider continues. Demi has been in treatment for two and a half weeks now and is expected to stay in the live-in facility for at least a two months stay.

“Demi has gone from despair to ambitious and hopes she can help save just one other life with her new music. She feels if she can inspire one other fan to think twice about their decisions or if she can change the mind one person who is also struggling with addiction, then her horrible experience will all be worth while,” our source adds.

The “Tell Me You Love Me” singer has always been so open and honest with her fans. She even bravely and sadly revealed that she had relapsed after six years of sobriety when she released the song “Sober” on June 20. It’s heartbreaking lyrics told of how she was no longer clean. She sang about how she was “dying inside” and the pain of going through the “shakes” and “cold sweats” after using. Demi even addressed her fans with the lyrics “And I’m sorry for the fans I lost, Who watched me fall again//I wanna be a role model, But I’m only human.”