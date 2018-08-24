Demi Lovato Doing ‘Much Better’ In Rehab: Her ‘Brush With Death’ Inspired Her To Write New Music
There’s nothing like a near death experience to make an artist’s creative juices flow. Demi Lovato is now writing her most powerful songs ever while in rehab after her alleged overdose.
It is so scary how close the music world came to losing the brilliance of Demi Lovato and her soaring voice. Following her near deadly overdose on July 24, she spent a week and a half hospitalized. Now she’s in an intensive rehab program and she’s turning her near-tragedy into something positive by writing powerful new songs. “Demi’s brush with death has inspired all kinds of new music. She is doing much better and is channeling her energy in a positive way. Demi is feeling so grateful to be alive. Things were much worse than her fans may realize… she was really close to death. Demi is taking this second chance at life and using it to write some of her strongest, most heartfelt lyrics ever,” a source close to the 25-year-old tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.