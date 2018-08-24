Christina Carlin-Kraft Murdered: Playboy Model’s Tragic Cause Of Death Revealed

Less than 48 hours after Christina Carlin-Kraft’s lifeless body was found in her Pennsylvania apartment, police are treating her death as a homicide, adding a scary layer to an already tragic case.

Christina Carlin-Kraft – the 36-year-old former Playboy model who was found dead in her apartment – was murdered. That’s what cops investigating the case are saying, after they discovered the beauty’s lifeless body in her Ardmore, Pennsylvania apartment at 9:15 p.m. on Aug. 22. The County of Montgomery’s District Attorney’s office has released a statement to HollywoodLife, providing a grisly update on the case. It says, “At approximately 9:15 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 22, Lower Merion Township Police responded to call to check on the welfare of an occupant. Upon entry, the officers located a deceased 36-year-old female in the bedroom.”

The statement goes on to say, “An autopsy performed at the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office determined the cause of death was ligature strangulation and manner of death homicide.” It’s a terrifying turn to the case, which is rapidly developing. Although a suspect has yet to be found or named, sources claim that surveillance footage shows a mystery man following Christina into her building on Aug. 21, the night before her body was found, according to ABC 6 Action News. It’s also believed that a man jumped off the balcony. HollywoodLife has asked the local cops investigating the case for a copy of the police report, but the Lower Merion Township Police have told us that it is not yet ready.

Scarily, Christina was rumored to have been the victim of a burglary just a few days before her body was found, according to Action News. The police issued a search warrant in the Southwest Philadelphia area in the early hours of Aug. 22 and reportedly found some of her jewelry and designer handbags. At the moment there’s no indication that the two cases are connected.

In the meantime, what is clear is that Christina’s neigbors are naturally horrified by the former Playboy model’s death. “I’m very shocked and saddened by this homicide here. We never have that kind of thing here in Ardmore, hardly ever,” local resident Dave Farina told CBS News. “It’s enough to make me cry.”