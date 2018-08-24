Chloe Green Shows Off Her Incredible Post-Baby Body PDAing With Jeremy Meeks — See Pic

It’s hard to believe Chloe gave birth just three months ago! One look at the Topshop heiress out and about in tiny shorts, and you’d never guess. Click here for her and Jeremy’s hot new pics!

Hot mom alert! Chloe Green, 27, stepped out with Jeremy Meeks, 34, after welcoming their first child in May and her post-baby body is already on point. The couple went for a walk in St. Tropez and even the wild print of the Topshop heiress’s loose leopard top wasn’t enough to distract from how great her legs looked in her short black shorts! Girl’s got some serious length, and she isn’t just toned — she’s tan! If we didn’t already know she’d been yachting it up in Turkey earlier this month, we would have guessed. Her “Hot Felon” baby daddy was rocking a monochrome ‘fit in a white tee, shorts and matching tennis shoes. They held hands as they soaked up some sun, all smiles as they PDA’d their way through the city. CLICK HERE FOR PICS OF CHLOE’S POST-BABY BOD.

Even though Chloe’s baby boy was MIA, her stepson was along for the ride — but he was far from a third wheel! Jeremy Jr., 9, had a big ol’ grin on his face and was even holding Chloe’s hand at one point. Aw! Since Chloe and Jeremy spend a ton of time in Europe, Jeremy Jr.’s mom Melissa Meeks has allowed him to travel overseas to spend time with his biological dad. But, unfortunately, that hasn’t been the case for Robert, 12, Jeremy’s stepson. “Jeremy’s doing his best to stay connected to his Robert,” a source close to the fam told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUIVELY. “He calls him, texts with him all the time, sends him gifts, and is making an effort to see him. Jeremy is determined not to abandon him, but it’s complicated which is heartbreaking to both Jeremy and Robert. Jeremy’s new life with Chloe in Europe is Jeremy’s priority now and unfortunately everything else takes a backseat to that.”

How sad is that? Especially with this glimpse of how happy as can be Jeremy Jr. has looked hanging out with his dad and Chloe in Europe. We’d be happy too if we were globetrotting this much!