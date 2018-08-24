Channing Tatum Mourns The Tragic Death Of His BFF: ‘I Love You With All My Heart’

Channing Tatum is mourning the loss of his childhood best friend, Corey Vaughn. The actor took to Instagram and Twitter to post a lengthy statement, where he recalled some of their best memories, along with a throwback photo of them as kids.

Channing Tatum, 36, took to Instagram and Twitter on August 23 to reveal that his best friend, Corey Vaughn died. “My very first best friend Corey Vaughn left this world for the next this Tuesday the 21st. Man there’s so much to say,” the actor shared in a statement on social media on Thursday. “I’ll never forget his crazy ass and how he stuck up for and protected me when I first moved to Mississippi. He’d a fought anybody. All the laughs and trouble we go in,” Tatum recalled.

The note continued: “I’ll never be able to see that smile of his again in this life. And it just made me need to remind everybody don’t put off anything. Seeing a friend, or even calling or texting. You never know what’s next.” Tatum also captioned the post, which included a childhood photo of the two, writing: “Rip Corey I’ll never forget your crazy ass. I love you with all my heart. All my prayers to your beautiful family.”

Tatum was born in Alabama, but later moved around a lot as a kid. He’s even opened up about his childhood to fans. “All my family’s in Wetumpka, Alabama, on my mom’s side. Some people in Birmingham. We moved from Cullman pretty early,” he said during his first public appearance since he announced his split from Jenna Dewan, 37, on April 2, according to Alabama Living. “We moved to Mississippi for a little while, Pascagoula, Gautier, and then Florida. All around the South. Anywhere where they say y’all. That’s where I call home,” Tatum added.

The passing of his best friend came after Tatum and his wife revealed that they were separating after nine years of marriage. In a joint statement posted to social media on April 2, the couple said: “We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible.”

Our thoughts are with Channing Tatum as well as Corey Vaughn’s friends and family during this difficult time.