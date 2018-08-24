Cardi B Fires Back After Alleged Baby Pic Of Kulture Leaks Online: This Is So ‘Disrespectful’

Don’t mess with this new momma! A photo of Cardi’s newborn went viral, but — plot twist — the little girl wasn’t actually hers. See what she had to say about the leak here!

Well, don’t believe everything you hear! A fan started circulating an alleged photo of Cardi B‘s newborn baby Kulture, claiming to have gotten the pic from the rapper’s sister Hennessy, but the baby girl belongs to someone else. How do we know for sure? Because Cardi, 25, responded and she set the record straight! She reposted the sweet shot to Instagram and wrote, “I been seen this everywhere. This is a gorgeous baby but nope it’s not Kulture. Blogs and fake pages please respect other people’s children! I’ll show my child when I’m ready for now stop posting other people’s kids and claiming them as mines it’s disrespectful. AGAIN! NOT MY BABY!” Even though she deleted the post, we heard her loud and clear!

The frustrating thing is, Cardi and her husband Offset, 26, have been hesitant to show off their newborn and this fake photo probably isn’t going to convince them to anytime soon. And the timing sucks because in an Instagram live video on August 23, Cardi admitted that the couple was planning to reveal Kulture to the world “maybe soon.” But now? Maybe not! They’ve been teasing us ever since their baby girl was born in July, and it looks like we’ll just have to keep on waiting. All we’ve seen so far is a few seconds of her tiny kicking feet, as well as the smallest sliver of her head. We thought Cardi was going to whip Kulture out at the VMAs when she carried a blanketed bundle onstage, but that wasn’t the case either. We’re running out of patience!

Whoever the baby girl in this pic is, she scored her five minutes of fame fast! She’s beautiful, but her parents must feel pretty violated to have their little one all over the Internet. Someone should tell Cardi that the best way to get the spotlight off of this little lady is a picture of Kulture!