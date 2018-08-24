Cardi B: Photos Of Baby Kulture Allegedly Leak Online & She’s Reportedly ‘Furious’

Baby Kulture, is that you? — An alleged photo believed to be Cardi B and Offset’s daughter, Kulture, is making its way around the internet and fans are going nuts! Cardi is reportedly pissed and we have the details!

An ALLEGED PHOTO of baby Kulture — the daughter of Cardi B, 25, and Offset, 26 — is circulating online and the internet can’t handle it. The picture, which shows an infant child with dark hair sleeping on a fur pink blanket, was reportedly shared by one of Cardi’s most popular fan sites. However, the name of the site was not listed in the report. The person who allegedly posted the image reportedly claims to have obtained it from Cardi’s sister, Hennessey.

Cardi and her camp are reportedly “furious” over the alleged photo being leaked. In fact, the Grammy-nominated rapper and her team have reportedly been working around the clock to have the picture wiped from social media. The photo is believed to still be available on the fan site’s Instagram page. Cardi, Offset, and Hennessey have not addressed the alleged leaked photo… yet.

If the baby in the photo turns out to be Kulture, it would be the first full photo reveal of Cardi and Offset’s baby. The “Ring” rapper has been adament about not revealing photos of her daughter until she is a bit older. However, she has given fans a few teasers online. Cardi has posted videos where she is with Kulture, however, you can only hear the baby in the videos. She most recently posted a photo of her with Offset and baby Kulture after the MTV Video Music Awards on August 20. The adorable family photo shows parents, Cardi and Offset gazing at Kulture as the Migos rapper holds her in his arms.

Cardi opened the annual awards show and played a trick on viewers, when she hit the stage with a pink baby blanket. The audience, and most likely all of the viewers at home, thought she was going to reveal her baby to the world. Heck, even Offset did! “Why Set said i was sooo mad, when i saw you on stage with that blanket I thought you was going to show Kulture,” Cardi later tweeted. Nonetheless, it was just one of Cardi’s VMAs awards that was wrapped in the blanket.