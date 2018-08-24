Cara Mund: I Had To Speak Out About Allegedly Being ‘Bullied’ By Miss America Org. ‘For The Next Girl’

Cara Mund says revealing her alleged bullying by the Miss America Org. wasn’t just about her experience, but about helping the next Miss America. Watch her new interview.

Miss America 2018, Cara Mund, has reiterated her claim that she was “bullied” and “silenced” by the Miss America organization and its chair, Gretchen Carlson, and CEO, Regina Hopper, in a series of new interviews. In an appearance on CNN’s New Day with Alisyn Camerota on August 24, Cara said that she needed to speak up and voice her concerns about the way she says she was treated by the organization — not just for herself, but for the other women, as well. “The fact we have 44 states voting no confidence and as Miss America I have a duty to represent them and make sure that their voice is heard,” Cara said on CNN.

Cara told Good Morning America on August 23 that “I knew I had to stand up, not just for me but for the volunteers and the next girl.” She appeared without her Miss America crown during both interviews. “I wrote this letter to my sisters because I knew I couldn’t walk away from this year knowing what it would be like” for the next Miss America, she told Paula Faris on GMA. The letter in question was released on Friday, August 17, and sent to former Miss Americas. It read, in part, “Our chair and CEO have systematically silenced me, reduced me, marginalized me, and essentially erased me in my role as Miss America in subtle and not-so-subtle ways on a daily basis.

“After a while, the patterns have clearly emerged, and the sheer accumulation of the disrespect, passive-aggressive behavior, belittlement, and outright exclusion has taken a serious toll.” She went on to accuse her pageant handlers of insulting her fashion sense and allegedly telling her they’d lost sponsors because she’s “bad at social media.” Cara said on GMA that sending the letter was actually her “last resort,” that she went to the board with her concerns in January, and was allegedly ignored. She claims she reached out to them again in May, and in June, but was allegedly ignored both times.

She also denied Gretchen Carlson’s claim that the organization had reached out to her multiple times about the allegations. Cara claims that they only contacted her after the letter was released, allegedly calling her at midnight. She was asleep and didn’t answer, and she allegedly hasn’t heard from anyone again. Cara said in her CNN interview that she doesn’t believe Gretchen should step down from Miss America, but that she needed to speak up about her concerns for the sake of the next woman to take the crown.

Cara said she’s fully aware that giving these interviews is a breach of contract, and acknowledges that “it’s possible” that she could be dethroned because of it. But, she said that it’s more important to “do what’s right.” The Miss America Organization told Press of Atlantic City that “of course” they’re not stripping Cara of her crown. The Miss America 2019 pageant is coming up in just three weeks. Cara’s advice for the woman she’ll pass her crown to? “I want her to know that she’s stronger than she thinks she is. I really hope that the support that I’ve had will carry with her,” she said.

FULL INTERVIEW: Reigning @MissAmerica Cara Mund one-on-one with @paulafaris, speaking out on bombshell bullying claims against the Miss America Board of Directors and Chairwoman Gretchen Carlson: https://t.co/5musHJqxWu pic.twitter.com/arWOgF9kSr — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 23, 2018

Cara has the support of at least one of her pageant sisters. Miss Denver, Kayla Kline, announced on GMA that she’s resigning from her position in protest. The Miss America Organization gave a statement to HollywoodLife when Cara’s letter went public, reading, “The Miss America Organization supports Cara. It is disappointing that she chose to air her grievances publicly not privately. Her letter contains mischaracterizations and many unfounded accusations. We are reaching out to her privately to address her concerns.”