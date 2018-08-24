Are Camila Cabello & Dylan Sprouse Collaborating On Secret Project? Why Fans Are Freaking

Is Camila Cabello teaming up with Dylan Sprouse on new music! Read their somewhat cryptic messages here & judge for yourself!

What are these two up to? Camila Cabello and Dylan Sprouse sent both of their respective fan bases into a frenzy after sharing the same pic of themselves in Montreal with very suggestive captions. While Camila cryptically wrote, “what are we workin’ on? 🤷🏻‍♀️ @dylansprouse,” Dylan was more straight-forward with his hint: “Quick shoot in Montreal for a secret project with @camila_cabello.” What are they working on? Well, we do know it had either a video or a photo shoot, but time will tell what exactly the two have brewing. Check out both of their messages below!

And Camila has certainly been on fire recently. Although Tiffany Haddish did butcher her name at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 20 at the Radio City Music Hall in NYC, the “Havana” singer not only walked away with the award for Best Video, she was also feted as the Artist of the Year, the most coveted award of the night.

After Ariana Grande‘s engagement to Pete Davidson became public, Camila and her had a hilarious exchange on Twitter about not calling each other “wife” anymore. “We need to talk @Camila_Cabello,” Ariana tweeted after the news broke. Of course, Camila responded, “KEEP THE RING I’M TAKING THE CANNOLIS (who’s keeping the dogs tho?)” Ariana replied, “u keep the kids I’LL be keeping the cannolis.” In response to that, Camila joked, “see u in court….”

We’ll keep you posted as learn more about their rumored collaboration! In the meantime, check out all of Camila’s sexy pics in our gallery above!