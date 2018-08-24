BTS Drops Epic New Music Video For ‘IDOL’ & Sizzling Nicki Minaj Version — Watch & Listen

Song by song, BTS is taking over the world! The group’s latest music video for their newest single, ‘IDOL,’ is a must-see. Get ready to have this music video on repeat!

The boys are back! Korean septet BTS are known for their high-energy viral hits, and now, they’re releasing their latest smash, “Idol,” with a music video to match! The BTS guys have been teasing new music for some time now, and they did NOT disappoint. “IDOL” is the lead single off their second compilation album, Love Yourself: Answer, which was also released Aug. 24. The music video is absolutely fantastic from start to finish. From the visuals to the dancing, BTS just took things to a whole new level. Nicki Minaj is featured on the digital version of “IDOL.”

Per usual, BTS’ fans fervor was out in full force. “IDOL is that track. did you hear me? I said IDOL IS THAT TRACK. JUST GIVE BTS THEIR AWARDS RIGHT NOW,” one fan tweeted about the new release. “anyways idol deserves a song of the year daesang b*tch this song is so catchy and so good istg,” another tweeted. The video was first announced in a highly-produced trailer, which showed each member of the group wearing a hanbok, or a traditional Korean garment. The band may now be a global sensation, but they are definitely not forgetting about their roots! At the end of the video, the groups use of “ursoo,” is used to kick-off the celebration between BTS and their fans, in honor of their new album, Love Yourself: Answer.

Love Yourself: Answer is the latest full-length project from BTS, out on August 24! It serves as the follow up to the group’s No. 1 album Love Yourself: Tear, which made history upon its release in May. The band has so much to be excited about! In addition to their new album dropping, the group kicks off their Love Yourself world tour on Aug. 25 in Seoul. Don’t worry, North America! The band is coming your way next!