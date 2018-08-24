BTS’ Best Music Video Looks Of All-Time: ‘Idol’ & More

BTS are known for their mega-hits, but their music video style moments are NOT to be ignored! Take a look at their most iconic looks to date!

BTS started out as a seven piece band in their native Korea, but there isn’t a corner of the world unfamiliar with them now! The superstar K-Pop group are completely dominating their genre, in addition to taking over mainstream charts! Fans don’t only know the group for their music though – the septet is also famous for their KILLER fashion looks! With every music video the band drops, there are some fierce fashion moments sure to be included! With the new release of their video for “Idol,” the guys rocked some of their most daring fashion looks yet! We’re taking a look at the best moments from “Idol,” and all of the band’s best videos.

The colorful video for “Idol” truly holds some of the best BTS style looks to date! The clip opens with the band donning an array of patterned suits. The guys are wearing every color of the rainbow here! Their vivid outfits take center stage as they pose in front of sunset, in the magical moment. The geometric shapes featured on their suits go perfect with the video’s trippy visuals! We cant enough of the new video and their iconic style!

In their epic video for “Fake Love,” BTS makes our denim dreams come true. The guys – known as Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, Jungkook and Jin, took their fashion to the next level for the 2018 hit! In the clip, the band rocks an array of acid washed jean jackets and shirts, and show off their uber cool dance moves to match their edgy outfits. As they break it down in what seems to be an empty warehouse, the group own their street style look to the max. Later in the video, some members change into more casual sweaters and button downs, but the band’s matching denim look is really the standout here.

Can’t get enough of BTS’ eye-catching style looks and incredible new album? You’re not alone! Be sure to check out all their best music video fashion moments above.