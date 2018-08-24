Beyonce Nearly Takes A Tumble Onstage While Wearing Sky-High Heels — Watch Scary Fall

Even queens can lose their crowns! Beyonce came scarily close to slipping onstage at her August 23 Nashville concert. Watch a slow motion video of the moment!

Watch out! Beyoncé, 36, nearly came tumbling down a flight of stairs at her Nashville, Tennessee live show. During the “Music City” stop of her On The Run tour with hubby Jay-Z, 48, the singer came incredibly close to falling to the floor, while performing a tricky choreography combo that required her to walk down a set of stairs. Bey’s performance entered treacherous territory thanks to her teetering heels, and the singer’s heavy garment which featured a lengthy train probably didn’t help. In the nail-biting moment, Beyonce is just inches from hitting the ground!

Like the boss she is though, Bey made a quick recovery! The “Drunk In Love” singer didn’t miss a beat as she used her super fit leg muscles to propel herself back up. Many fans at the concert didn’t even notice the near slip! However, in true Beyhive form, some of her fans had their cameras recording non-stop, and caught the moment on tape. Their reactions to the video were hilarious! “QUEEEENNN! This women can trip, slip, slide, Wobble, etc BUT she will play it off with grace boy!! Yasssssss!!! That core strength is something serious!” one fan said. Why does gravity keep trying her? another asked in the comments.

It’s a good thing Beyoncé never misses a beat – the girl is BUSY! Nashville was just one of dozens of tour dates the star has scheduled with her husband, and the tour is only half over! The duo have been delivering a two and a half hour show-stopping performances night after night, and they’re just getting started!

Despite the fact that Bey has been serving up the energy of ten people each night, fans are STILL convinced the singer might once again be pregnant. When the singer stepped out while holding her purse over the stomach, the Beyhive couldn’t help but wonder if their queen had something to hide! While there’s still no official news on this front yet, we could only hope to see another adorable little one from the famous couple!