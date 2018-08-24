Bernice Burgos Joins The Kardashian-Jenners In Blonde Bob Club: Who Wore It Better?

Bernice Burgos is a blonde babe! The model just debuted a major hair transformation — a blonde bob — that looks a lot like the hairstyles we’ve seen the Kardashian/Jenner fam rock! So, who donned the blonde bob better?

Bernice Burgos just underwent a hair makeover! The model debuted a new blonde bob in two new Instagram selfies on August 23. “Call me Blondie .. you guys like my New color ?” she captioned a closeup selfie of her new do’, asking fans their thoughts. While we’re obsessed with Bernice’s new bob, we couldn’t help but notice that it reminded us of the Kardashian/Jenner’s. Kim, 37, Khloe, 34, and Kylie, 21, have all sported icy blonde bobs in the past. — Check out a glimpse at all of their looks, below!

Bernice was at the airport when she posed with her new do’. She was headed to Portugal from the Newark Airport in New Jersey, while dressed in a skintight purple Puma jumpsuit. So, if you happened to run into BB while catching a flight, you might’ve not noticed it was actually her! Either way, she had to have turned heads in that curve-hugging number.

While hair transformations can be risky, the risk was worth it for Bernice, as well as the Kardashian/Jenner fam. And, going from deep dark hair to platinum blonde isn’t easy. Not only does it do a number on your hair to do such a drastic color change, going from being a brunette to a blonde isn’t something everyone can pull of. But, these ladies have!

Bernice Burgos, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner with blonde bobs.

Kim was the first of the three pictured above, to rock a blonde bob. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been doing that hair transformation for years, dating all the way back to 2015. That year, Kim stepped out in Paris for Fashion Week with a bleach blonde bob. She’s even admitted the toll it takes on her hair, but it’s such a chic look!

Kylie most recently debuted a blonde bob in August 2018, which looked most similar to Khloe’s. While this wasn’t the first time Kylie’s rocked a blonde bob — she hit the 2017 Met Gala with one — it was still a different twist on the hairstyle.