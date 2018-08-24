Ben Affleck’s ‘On The Fence About Staying’ In Rehab — But He’ll ‘Never Get To See’ His Kids If He Leaves

Ben Affleck is feeling unsure about whether he’ll stay in rehab! However, Jennifer Garner is reminding him to do it for their children!

It’s up in the air whether Ben Affleck will stay in rehab, according to a report by X17 Online. However, a source also told the publication that Jennifer Garner is a huge influence in making him stick it out until the end. “She wants to support Ben,” the source told the publication. “He’s the father of their kids and no matter how upsetting his actions are, she’s always going to stick by him.” Seriously, she’s the absolute best.

When it comes down to it, Ben reportedly won’t get to see his kids if he doesn’t finish his time at rehab. “Ben is on the fence about staying,” our source told X17. “Jen wants to continue to remind him why he needs help. It’s all about the kids — he’ll never get to see them unless he stays straight.” We reached out to both Jennifer and Ben’s reps for comment.

In the last 18 months, Ben’s visits with his kids have been sporadic at best, according to TMZ. According to their report, Jennifer was cautious whenever Ben “hit bottom” with his drinking and so there were stretches of time where he did see his kids and times when he did not. Another motivating factor for Ben was the realization of the consequences if something terrible were to befall him as a result of his drinking.

We reported earlier how Jen visited Ben in rehab. Apparently, the detox period right now has been especially rough for him. We’ll keep you posted with all the latest updates on Ben’s trip to rehab. In the meantime, check out all of the latest pics from his time seeking treatment in our gallery above.