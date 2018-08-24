Bella Hadid Reveals Bare Face In Gorgeous Pic Plus 14 More Stars Proud Of Their Freckles

No makeup, no problem! This very natural makeup look on Bella really showed off her stunning beauty, as well as her gorgeous freckles! See more stars with freckles below!

Makeup artist Hung Vanngo shared this stunning image of Bella Hadid, 21, on his Instagram on August 21. He did her makeup for LOVE magazine’s 10th anniversary issue, and she looks flawless! She’s wearing barely any makeup, and is glowing! Plus, can we talk about those cheekbones? Her hair was pulled back into a slick, high bun, styled by Ben Skervin. The fact that her hair was back from her face allowed her freckles to shine through even more — we love this look!

Bella is not the only celeb who loves showing off her freckles! Demi Lovato, Bella Thorne and Gabrielle Union frequently post no-makeup pics showing off their sun spots (see them in the gallery attached above). New royal Meghan Markle was actually thrilled to be on the October 2017 cover of Vanity Fair, where her natural beauty was very apparent. She complained to the mag that in the past, “at almost every photo shoot they would airbrush out” her signature freckles. “I’ve always loved my freckles, [so I was] thrilled to work with [V.F. photographer] Peter [Lindbergh] because he rarely retouches and he believes in such little makeup. I gave him a big hug and said, ‘I am so excited to work with you because I know we will finally be able to see my freckles!’”

Meghan’s wedding makeup was actually so light and delicate, you were able to see her freckles as she married Prince Harry. Usually, makeup artists go heavy on your wedding day, to ensure a picture perfect look, but Meghan went natural, and it really paid off!