Ashley Benson Reveals Her Back To School Shopping Rules To Save You Money

Back to school shopping can be expensive, but even celebs know how and where to find a good deal! See Ashley Benson’s budget shopping tips below!

Back to school time is exciting for so many reasons, and shopping is just one of them! A new year and a new season means you’ll want and need pieces like sweaters, boots, pants, and probably a new purse. Those things can really add up! Even celebrities like Ashley Benson know there can be value is searching for a deal — here is what she does to keep her shopping habits on track.

The Pretty Little Liars star told InStyle, “I wear a lot of black, a lot of band T-shirts and cool jackets, but it just depends on what I like. If I can get a really cool thing for $30-$40 that would normally be over $100, then I’ll take it. I love a good bargain. I love Marshalls and TJ Maxx, or a great find at Goodwill.” She continued, “I always want to look great, but I don’t have the time or energy and, frankly, desire to spend money on clothes. I do, however, splurge on bags. I just bought this Givenchy purse – it’s really chic. I love it and wear it every day. If I make a big purchase, I will really use it.”

It’s true that it’s smart to spurge on well-made items like shoes or purses — things you’ll wear every single day, with every outfit. Colors like black and tan make these pieces even more timeless. Amy E. Goodman, a Senior Lifestyle Editor for Zulily.com told HollywoodLife.com that another way to save money is to take inventory of what you aren’t have. “Get organized: Assess what your or your child already has and what still fits before shopping. Clean out the closets and make piles for donations, consignment and hand-me-downs. Put together a checklist so you don’t forget any of the necessities.”

You may find pieces hidden in the back of your closet you forgot you had! I recently found a leather jacket from years ago that I know I can rock all fall long!