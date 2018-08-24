Ashley Benson Vows To Keep Romance With Cara Delevingne Private: ‘It’s The Best Way’

They may have been spotted holding hands and making out, but don’t expect Ashley Benson to talk about her love life and rumored romance with Cara Delevingne any time soon.

It’s been the summer of love for Ashley Benson, 28, and Cara Delevingne, 26. The Pretty Little Liars star and the British model have been snapped holding hands in New York on May 18, and smooching in London’s Heathrow Airport on Aug. 14. But if you’re expecting Ashley to gush about her love life, you’re looking in the wrong place. The blonde says she is keeping her private life exactly that – private.

“I mean it’s hard, I don’t know, you kind of can’t get away from that if you’re in the public eye,” Ashley told PEOPLE in an interview snippet shared on Aug. 24. “I just kind of try to keep myself as private as possible.” While she refused to discuss the status of her love life now, she explained that’s her general rule when it comes to chatting about her romances, full stop. She said, “I think it’s the best way in any relationship. I’ve always been very private about them, and I think it’s just better.”

She may be determined to keep her love life on the down-low, but that doesn’t mean insiders aren’t willing to spill details about them. A person close to Cara EXCLUSLIVEY told HollywoodLife previously that the model planned to introduce Ashley to her family during their London trip. The insider told us, “Cara is super excited to be bringing Ashley home to meet her family, she’s very proud of her.”

As for fans, they’ve been reading the tealeaves, searching for signs about how the rumored romance is going for some time now. On Aug. 10, Ashley posted a selfie on Instagram and in it she was wearing a necklace that featured two initials – C and A. That was enough for her followers who appear to think actions speak louder than words. “C & A??” one person wrote, “CASHELY IS REAL.” Just in case you were wondering “Cashley” is the fan nickname for the celeb coupling of Cara and Ashley. Or to put it another way, sharing his or her viewpoint, one person wrote, “Necklace confirmed.”