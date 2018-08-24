’90 Day Fiance’ Spinoff Preview: Jesse Walks Out On Darcey — ‘I Am Done With You’

Could Jesse and Darcey be headed for a split? In this EXCLUSIVE preview of ’90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days,’ Jesse ditches Darcey at dinner after a nasty fight!

Jesse, 24, and Darcey, 42, are out at dinner for Darcey’s birthday, and the tension is apparent between the couple in our EXCLUSIVE preview of the Aug. 26 episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. Darcey posted something on Facebook that really pissed Jesse off, so she left social media for him.

She wants to return to social media, and Jesse says he’s fine with it, but he’s clearly not. “I’m just tired of getting bullied and told what to do all the time,” Darcey tells Jesse when she tries to talk to him about it. “I do everything I can to please him. He always says he doesn’t want the drama but he continues to shut me down. It’s frustrating.”

When their dinner arrives, Jesse and Darcey continue fighting. Jesse reaches his breaking point. “I want to enjoy New York,” he says as he gets up from the table. “I am done with you.” He walks out of the restaurant and away from Darcey. “I’m a strong woman and if I say my peace or defend myself, he doesn’t like it,” Darcey says in the final moments of the preview. “So he talks louder and bigger and stomps off.”

Darcey and Jesse first connected through online dating. Darcey even traveled to Amsterdam to be with him and left with a promise ring last season. Since then, their lack of communication has caused problems in their relationship. Jesse has come to the U.S. in season 2. Darcey wants to work things out and switch out her promise ring for an engagement ring. Will their problems be too much to overcome? The spinoff show 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.