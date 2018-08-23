Younes Bendjima Viciously Attacks Man Outside Of Nightclub As Drake Looks On — Shocking Video

It looks like Kourtney Kardashian made the right decision in cutting Younes Bendjima from her life! A newly-surfaced video shows the young model brutally beating up another man at a nightclub – and it’s not pretty. Watch here.

Younes Bendjima seems to have quite a volatile side. The model, who dated Kourtney Kardashian for just over a year before their split earlier this summer, was caught getting into a pretty vicious fight at Delilah Nightclub in March. A new video from the night in question, obtained by TMZ, shows Younes being led into the back entrance of the club with a big group of people, including Drake and Odell Beckham Jr. It appears that the employee leading the way must’ve said something that didn’t sit well with some of the VIPs, because Younes began punching him in the head before heading inside.

Another member of the group joined in, and it turned into a major brawl in the back alleyway. However, Younes definitely seemed to be leading the charge. The victim reportedly filed a police report initially, but eventually decided to change his mind and not press charges, according to TMZ. Meanwhile, Younes was dating Kourtney at the time this went down, although it does not appear she was in the group with him. It’s unclear if she was made aware of the situation at any point afterward.

Kourtney and Younes started out the summer very hot and heavy, and went on a lengthy vacation together at the beginning of July. However, less than one month later, he was photographed looking quite cozy with Jordan Ozuna in Mexico. The two denied anything romantic was going on, but Kim and Khloe Kardashian totally called him out on social media for lying about going on a “boys trip,” then being caught with a whole bunch of women.

It’s unclear exactly when Kourtney and Younes broke up, but in the weeks after their vacation together, there was no sign of him on her social media page. It was reported by TMZ that Younes cheated on the 39-year-old right after the trip, and that they had actually been broken up for weeks when the Mexico pics surfaced.