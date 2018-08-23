Tiny & T.I.’s Blowout Fight Over Latest ‘Grand Hustle’ Episode: She Worried He Was Being ‘Shady’

Tiny got mad at T.I. over a pool party in tonight’s ‘Grand Hustle’ episode. A source close to Tiny told HL EXCLUSIVELY that she thought he was being ‘shady’.

Tiny and T.I. had a huge fight over a pool party that will be front and center in the episode of The Grand Hustle airing on Aug. 23 at 10 pm/9 pm C on BET. A source close to Tiny told us EXCLUSIVELY that at the time the wild shindig was filmed, T.I. failed to bring up the party to Tiny. “The episode that comes out tonight of T.I.’s Grand Hustle caused some major personal drama for him and Tiny when it was being filmed,” our source said. “There’s a wild pool party scene, and T.I. made the mistake of neglecting to mention anything about the shoot to Tiny.”

Well, apparently news of the poolside rager made its way to Tiny, and it did not go over well. “Well she just happened to get wind that they were filming a pool party scene, and she was not happy,” our source went on to say. “They had a huge fight about it because she felt like he was being shady. Once she calmed down he was able to convince her that he wasn’t hiding anything, he simply didn’t say anything because he didn’t think there was any reason for her to care.”

However, T.I. did try to make up for everything. In fact, he actually asked her if she wanted to come by the shoot eventually. “And he invited her to show up to the shoot too if she wanted,” our source added. “That helped ease her mind a lot.” We’ll keep you posted on all the latest news surrounding their relationship. In the meantime, check out all of their cutest pics together as a couple in our gallery above!