Tiny Goes Shopping For Beautiful Diamond Jewelry: Sending A Message To T.I.?

If you got it, flaunt it! Tiny Harris was showing off big time on her Instagram stories on August 22! But – was her post actually a message to hubby T.I.?

Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 43, wants all of the beautiful things in life! Especially, diamonds. The Xscape singer, and wife of rapper T.I., 37, took herself out for the shopping experience of a lifetime on August 22, and it was all documented on Instagram! The social media star flaunted a number of shiny gems for her 5 million followers, and the display was envy-inducing to say the least. “Which one?” Tiny asked her followers as she flaunted not one but TWO sparkling chokers at the same time. Then, Tiny put on an even bigger diamond necklace which featured a gleaming pendant in the center. “Or this one…?” she asked again. Decisions decisions decisions!

Is Tiny’s over-the-top shopping display a sign for hubby T.I.? It’s very possible Tiny is trying to tell the rapper that she don’t need no man to buy things for her! Or, maybe she’s giving him a not so subtle hint about what she wants her next present to be! Tiny is used to a life of luxury with her rapper husband, who as been known to shower her with presents. Just this past July, he whisked Tiny away to a tropical paradise for their 8-year wedding anniversary! “He can be so romantic that way. When he’s good, he is very, very good. It’s one of the reasons that she stays so hooked on him. And when he T.I. does anything, it’s always in big style. They flew by private jet to one of her favorite tropical islands,” HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY.

Let’s not forget the plethora of gifts Tiny received for her man on her July 14 birthday. T.I. seriously treated his lady like a queen! The myriad of presents included a lavish new car and several pairs of Louboutins! The “Whatever You Like” hit maker knows how to make Tiny smile. She was overjoyed with the presents, and seemingly forgot all about the fact that just weeks earlier her hubby was caught on camera slapping the butt of a mystery woman – later identified as Asia’h Epperson. Hint hint, T.I. – it’s time to hit up the diamond store!