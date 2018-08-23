Tekashi6ix9ine Slams ‘Irrelevant’ Ludacris After ‘Fear Factor’ Host Disses Him On ‘Wild ‘N Out’

It’s on! Rap’s latest feud has erupted after Ludacris dissed Tekashi6ix9nine and now he’s coming hard for Luda, claiming he can’t sell a record to save his life. We’ve got their war of words.

Oh man, Ludacris, 40, started a new feud when he went on Nick Cannon‘s Wild ‘N Out and majorly dissed up and coming rapper Tekashi6ix9ine, 22. A dude dressed like 69 — with facial tattoos, multicolored hair and all — asked Luda who he’d rather sign to his record label, Tekashi or Nick. “That’s an easy one for me. I’d sign Nick Cannon cause Tekashi, I don’t know how much longer he’s gonna be around.” With that the audience erupted in laughter and applause while Nick and Luda — real name Christopher Bridges — gave each other five over the diss.

Being made fun of like that did not sit well with the “Fefe” rapper. Tekashi took to Instagram to mock and insult the Fear Factor host. “Luda, Luda, Luda. You bum a**, p***y a** Fast and the Furious geek,” he began before spewing more insults and saying, “You irrelevant motherf***er.”

He then played the 2010 video version of teenage Justin Bieber’s breakout hit “Baby” that featured Luda. He mercilessly mocking him by saying “What the f**k are you doing?” as he rapped about “When I was 13, I had my first love” while a baby-faced Biebs and that iconic swept over hair danced alongside him. Then Tekashi mocked how far Luda’s rap career has fallen. He did an impression of his 2001 smash “Move Bitch Get Out Da Way,” saying “I used to be the man back in the day. I used to be the man,” while dancing along.

Tekashi — real name Daniel Hernandez — then went in on Luda’s new hosting gig on MTV’s reboot of Fear Factor, claiming he’s a lame replacement for OG host Joe Rogan. “FYI Nobody watches this show anymore since the white boy left 🤭🤭🤭😂😂😂 YOU TV HOST B*TCH YOU CANT SELL A RECORD RIGHT NOW TO SAVE YA LIFE.” Oh what a time to be alive!