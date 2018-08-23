Sofia Richie Celebrates B-Day With Hot Bikini Pic: Trying To Outdo Kourtney’s Topless Photo?

Sofia Richie’s ringing in the big 20 by informing everyone she’s not a ‘teen choice’ in a B-Day bikini post shared on Aug. 23…hours after Kourtney Kardashian’s topless selfie went viral!

Happy early birthday, Sofia Richie! To celebrate leaving her “teens” tomorrow on Aug. 24, the model shared a slick bikini picture. “I’m like goddamn b*tch, I am not a teen choice #20,” Sofia wrote under her poker-faced shot in a neon orange set and Matrix-style sunglasses on Aug. 23. The message rang clear — Sofia is an adult now, okay! Maybe her boyfriend Scott Disick, 35, will finally stop catching flack for their 15-year age difference. But speaking of Scott, Sofia posted her bikini shot six hours after Scott’s ex and baby momma, Kourtney Kardashian, 39, stunned the world with a topless mirror selfie on her Instagram Story!

Posing in jeans that her former assistant and now close friend Steph Shep designed with J Brand Jeans, Kourtney covered her nips with the help of some alarming words. “Proud wife,” she wrote over her nipples. The world let out a collective WTF!? As if predicting their alarm, Kourtney also wrote over the sensual photo, “i swear this pic is about steph’s jeans.” Understandably, everyone’s trying to jump to conclusions since Kourtney’s a free woman now after her split with Younes Bendjima, 26, was made public on Aug. 6.

This isn’t the first time Sofia has posted a sexy pic while Kourtney was making headlines. On the day that Kourtney sat by Sofia’s boyfriend at Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday party on Aug. 9, the younger model posted a portrait of herself in the ultimate hottie attire: a lace corset. Whether it was a message or just coincidence, we do know that Sofia has been concerned about Kourtney and Scott getting closer lately! “Sofia has noticed that all of a sudden, Scott and Kourtney have been talking more frequently since her split from Younes and it is freaking her out,” a source close to Sofia shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife on Aug. 9. “Sofia is feeling less secure in her relationship with Scott now that his conversations with Kourtney are less about the kids and more about what is going on with Kourtney’s split from Younes.”

But don’t let a topless selfie steal your shine, Sofia! Live it up, and welcome to the twenties club!