Selena Gomez Leaning On ‘Real Friend’ Jennifer Aniston After ‘Tough Year With Her Love Life’

Selena Gomez has been seeking support from her ‘role model’ Jennifer Aniston when it comes to her health, career and love life. Sel has also been focusing more on her TV and film work instead of dating.

Having your ex get engaged to someone else just months after your breakup would be tough for anyone, but having it happen in front of the entire world is on a whole different level. Thankfully, Selena Gomez has been able to lean on her friend Jennifer Aniston through all of her ups and downs this year.

"Selena gets a lot of love and support from Jen Aniston. They always make time for each other and stay connected with phone calls and texting even though their busy schedules often keep them on opposite coasts," a source close to the "Back To You" singer tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. "Selena has had a tough year with her love life, relationships, health and career and Jen has always been a rock in her life. Jen gives her amazing advice and also listens to her when she needs a shoulder to cry on. Selena totally loves Jen and really values her friendship."

The former Disney Channel star admires her pal’s “ strong, independent, single lifestyle ,” our source explains. “Selena sometimes struggles with being single, and will feel lonely at times, but that is when she calls Jen. Selena gets guidance and inspiration from her, and Selena considers her a real friend and role model,” the insider dishes. “Selena loves how Jen is both sexy, single and a real player in Hollywood. Jen has been through some rough breakups and yet always maintains her dignity and Selena loves that. Selena aspires to be just like Jen – strong, resilient, kind and beautiful inside and out.”

Instead of spending her energy on a relationship though, the “Hands To Myself” hitmaker has been focusing on her career. “Selena and dating aren’t always best friends. She would love to be with someone but it is more of a headache than it should be. Is she looking for someone? The quick answer is yes,” another source close to the actress tells us exclusively. “She’s looking at dating as much as anyone else does. She isn’t avoiding dating but she thinks that diving into the TV and film side of things, even more than she already does, is always much more rewarding. She also wants to do a lot more voice and production work. She enjoys being in those worlds over worrying about a boyfriend or getting one.”