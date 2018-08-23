Scott Disick ‘Upset’ With Kourtney After Younes Caught In Fight: ‘Disgusted’ He Was Around His Kids

After seeing Younes Bendjima light up a man with some vicious punches, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned a ‘furious’ Scott Disick now demands Kourtney Kardashian never let her ex near their kids ever again!

It’s unknown what prompted Younes Bendjima, 25, to go completely mental on a Delilah employee back in March 2018, but one thing is for sure: Scott Disick, 34, is seeing red knowing that Kourtney Kardashian, 39, allowed that man to spend time with Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3. “Scott heard rumors about his fight when it happened,” a friend of Scott’s EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. “He knew that there was an incident with Younes but he had no idea that it was as brutal as it appears on the tape. Scott was angry and upset at the time but now that he’s seen the tape Scott is furious.”

“Scott is a lover, not a fighter and so he had major fears about Younes, a boxer, being around his kids,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com. “And now that he’s seen the tape, he knows he was right to be afraid. He’s so upset right now with Kourtney. He can’t believe that she’d bring someone this violent around their kids. A “disgusted” Scott is so angry that he’s now “demanding that and Kourtney promise to never get back together with Younes and never allow him around the kids again.”

While Scott – a man with a history of infidelity – is really not in a position to be dictating whom his ex can and cannot see, it’s understandable why he would be upset. The newly-unearthed footage of the fight is a bit startling to watch. Younes, Drake and Odell Beckham Jr., along with their respective entourages, are led through the back of the club to a door leading to the parking lot. Supposedly, the victim “talked smack” as he opened the door, causing Younes to start throwing hands. The employee filed a police report but then decided to not pursue the matter.

Scott can rest easy: Kourtney doesn’t want to do anything with Younes after he cheated on her. She’s cut off all contact with the French model after he was caught getting cozy with another woman in Mexico. The whole scandal, oddly enough, gave Kourt flashbacks to when Scott cheated on her. “Her relationship with Younes that helped her end things with Scott for good,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “But now that she’s been betrayed by Younes, the same exact way Scott betrayed her, it’s opened up the old wound.”