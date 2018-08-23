‘RHONJ’ Star Danielle Staub’s Husband Files For Divorce Less Than 4 Months After They Married

Marty Caffrey reportedly filed for divorce from Danielle Staub less than four months into their marriage! Find out about the ‘RHONJ’ star’s split here!

RHONJ star Danielle Staub and her husband Marty Caffrey are reportedly done. Apparently, Staub’s husband-of-four-months has filed for divorce from her, according to People. “Marty was willing to reconcile with Danielle, but after the last few weeks he knew there was no turning back,” a source close to Caffrey told the publication. In response to reports of Caffrey’s filing, Danielle’s rep gave HollywoodLife the following comment: “Danielle has not been served with any papers so we cannot comment on something we haven’t received.”

However, this isn’t the first time the two have been close to splitting up. Reports of their impending breakup first surfaced back in July, but then quickly died down. In response to those breakup rumors, Danielle’s rep confirmed that she was “having some difficulties with her marriage right now and is hoping everything will work out” and also released a statement to us, saying, “Danielle is very disappointed that Marty spent time composing a three-page statement for the media but won’t sit down and talk with her about the situation. She is also disappointed that he seems much more concerned about press coverage than he does about his marriage.”

Staub married Caffrey on May 5 on the island Bimini, which is located in the Bahamas. In addition to wearing a gown by Pnina Tornai, Danielle also told Us Weekly about the big day, “All my family, my friends, everyone’s checking in with me, and I’m like, ‘Guys, I haven’t showered—I still haven’t showered—and I’m getting married today.'” We’ll keep you posted on how this situation develops. In the meantime, check out pics of Danielle and Marty in our gallery above.