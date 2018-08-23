Olivia Lane, Country Star On The Rise, Releases Flirtatious New Video For ‘You Got Me’

Olivia Lane is one to watch! The budding country star has shared stages with the biggest names in the game, but the spotlight is all hers with the release of ‘You Got Me’.

Olivia Lane, 27, is just getting started, but she’s already penning the kind of songs that can’t be ignored. The breakout country star has been named one of Rolling Stone’s “10 Country Artists You Need To Know,” and has already shared the stage with the likes of Gary Allan, Kelsea Ballerini, Brett Eldridge, Wynonna and more! Now, the Houston, Texas native is starting a new chapter with the release of her “You Got Me” music video, and is ready to take her career to the next level!

Music has always been in Olivia’s blood. Her mother was a country singer, and would always do her best to get her daughter the records she wanted while growing up. Weekends at Olivia’s household were filled with music, setting the stage for her love of music to grow into a full-blown career. Little did Olivia know then that she would one day be working with some of country music’s biggest hit makers! “You Got Me” was spawned from a spontaneous idea during a recording session with Maddie & Tae songwriter Aaron Scherz according to Olivia. She also worked with Tim Nichols on the track, who has written for country superstars Tim McGraw and Alan Jackson!

“I loved the simplicity of it,” Olivia says of the song’s message. “With the world today, there’s so much going on and sometimes it’s just nice to have someone there willing to listen,” she tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. The video depicts Oliva living it up with a handsome hunk, in a series of romantic dates, but the video is ultimately left open-ended, something Olivia says was very intentional. “I wanted to leave it to the viewer to make up their own mind on how it ends.”

What’s next on Olivia’s radar? The singer will undoubtedly continue making her rounds! Fun fact: she has played in every state except Hawaii and Alaska! The now Nashville based singer doesn’t plan on slowing down anytime soon. “I want to have longevity. I want it all…I want to be a triple threat, she tells HollywoodLife. Fans can expect a full-length project early next year from the country crooner early next year, but until then, Olivia has plenty of new singles slated for release over the next few months. Keep an eye out for even more new music from the budding star, and be sure to watch her “You Got Me” video above!