Olivia Culpo, Kourtney Kardashian & More Stars Who’ve Turned Heads In Neon Green Bikinis

Neon green is having a moment right now which is why you’re seeing it on everyone from Kourtney Kardashian to Olivia Culpo. See how celebs are rocking the trendy hue on their bathing suits this summer!

Neon green was never a color that has been consistently in style, but summer 2018 seemed to change that. From Blake Lively‘s Versace suit to Kylie Jenner‘s crop top and matching maxi skirt that she wore during Men’s Fashion Week in late June, the bold hue has asserted itself as the trend to try. So what better way to rock a summer style than on a bikini? Everyone from Kylie’s sisters Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian to singers like Rita Ora and Charli XCX have clearly gotten that memo!

Kendall was the first KarJenner to rock a neon green swimsuit this summer. In July, she went on a trip to a lake where she snapped a photo of her lying on a towel in a lime bikini. She got the two-piece set from Sommer Swim and chose the brand’s Daria triangle top and Rocha thong bottom in their Cobra color. She accessorized the look with a cross necklace and black rectangular sunglasses that she clipped onto the front of her top.

Kourtney followed suit by rocking a very similar bikini the following month. On Aug. 19, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared a photo of her rocking a neon green triangle top and thong bottom while relaxing in her backyard. She kept hair back and held it in place with a multicolored headband and pulled the entire look together with light brown cat eye sunglasses.

Olivia Culpo also tried out the bold color, but opted to wear it on a one-piece instead. She shared a photo on Instagram in late August of her donning a plunging bathing suit which was extremely high cut on the legs. If you need more style inspiration for pulling off a neon green swimsuit, then get clicking through the gallery above!