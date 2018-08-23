UD’s Naked Palette Discontinued: Famous YouTubers & Nicole Richie Pay Respects

Get ready to stock up, because Urban Decay’s OG NAKED Palette is OUT OF PRODUCTION. The palette is half priced right now, so get your hands on one (or some) before you cry away all your eye makeup!

Urban Decay’s NAKED Palette was a total game changer in the beauty industry. It’s sold more than 30 million palettes (and made $1 billion dollars) since it came out in 2010! But now, the iconic product will no longer be made. Once it’s sold out, it will be gone forever. Forever! The brand is giving fans a chance to stock up with an exclusive sale on their site. The palette is just $27 right now, half off the original price of $54. Go, now!

The “funeral” for the smokey eye product was attended by beauty mavens Kandee Johnson, Christen Dominique, Katy DeGroot, Shayla Mitchell and Chrisspy, with a special eulogy by Urban Decay Brand Ambassador, Nicole Richie. Watch the video above! Urban Decay founder Wende Zomnir said in a statement on August 23: “Saying goodbye to NAKED is extremely bittersweet. It was a big moment in our history. It’s a little painful to leave your past behind, but it’s also essential to always evolve. I will forever miss NAKED, but we plan to turn the grief into even more greatness. Urban Decay will continue to thrive in NAKED’s memory and honor — just wait and see.”

The brand will also live on with the NAKED2, NAKED3 and NAKED HEAT palettes, which will continue to be manufactured. The NAKED3 Palette actually won Best Palette in HollywoodLife.com‘s 2018 Beauty Awards! We love the entire NAKED franchise but it’s sad to see the original going away. It’s the end of an era!