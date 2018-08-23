Texas Mom Impressively Breastfeeds Baby While Doing Wild Yoga Poses — See Viral Photos

Carlee Benear has three kids, but motherhood is different each time around! This time, she’s breastfeeding her baby during yoga practice. See for yourself!

For some of us, the thought of holding any kind of yoga pose for an extended period of time sounds hard enough — but this yogi and mother of three sometimes breastfeeds her baby while she’s on the mat! How amazing is that? Carlee Benear‘s unconventional routine isn’t just physically impressive, but holding onto poses while breastfeeding has helped the momma stay connected to both her body and her baby. “I am always aware of my daughter around me and I adjust my flow to her because she loves to sneak snacks at any time,” Carlee said in an interview with Daily Mail. “There is good in this because it is yet another reminder to be present. Now, yoga helps me be the mother I always dreamed of being because I can enjoy every moment to the best of my abilities.”

Sounds like a win-win, but there are even more benefits to it than that! Carlee struggled with postpartum depression the first time she gave birth, so she took up yoga when she welcomed her second child. “I wanted to connect more with myself as the transition into motherhood can make you feel like you lose yourself, or that you’re turning into a new person with new responsibilities,” she said. She didn’t let her third pregnancy stop her from her routine, and kept it up when she was expecting. And we know she didn’t let breastfeeding stop her either! But she doesn’t just feed her daughter during yoga — she also lets her baby join in. Whether little Maramaylee is coming over to kiss her face or climbing up onto her back, the result is always super sweet.

And her daughter isn’t her only yoga partner! Carlee’s Instagram is full of yoga flows with different members of her fam. She let her son hang onto her during an inverted pose when she was pregnant, and her husband sometimes anchors her in tougher poses.

Not everyone who finds Carlee’s page agrees with her practice, but the mom of three doesn’t let the hate drag her down. “As far as what others say, there are good things and bad things that can be said about everything,” she said. “What matters is what you think and how you feel because you live your own life, no one else can do that for you.” She just brushes those mommy shamers right off, which is great because so many others have been inspired by her breastfeeding yoga.

“There is something so ridiculously beautiful about this,” one of her followers wrote. Another defended Carlee against the negativity, saying, “She empowers women everyday. And it’s okay if you’re not one of them.” Amen!