Mollie Tibbetts’ Family Furious With Trump For Using Her Murder As Talking Point Against Immigrants

The family of Mollie Tibbetts, the Iowa college student found dead after going missing while jogging, is lashing out at President Trump for trying to ‘politicize’ her death by attacking undocumented immigrants.

The main suspect in 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts‘ tragic murder is 24-year-old Cristhian Rivera, whom authorities said is allegedly an undocumented immigrant. President Donald Trump and many prominent conservative politicians and pundits have latched onto that detail, using Rivera’s status to attack immigrants as a whole. Mollie’s family is not having it. Her aunt, Billie Jo Calderwood, posted a beautiful pic of the late college student on Facebook, writing, “Please remember, Evil comes in EVERY color. Our family has been blessed to be surrounded by love, friendship and support throughout this entire ordeal by friends from all different nations and races. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you.”

Her message is in reference to Trump’s vile speech at a rally on August 22, in which he said, “You heard about today with the illegal alien coming in, very sadly, from Mexico and you saw what happened to that incredible, beautiful young woman. Should’ve never happened. … The laws are so bad, the immigration laws are such a disgrace. We’re getting it changed, but we have to get more Republicans.” He followed that up by, again, advocated for building a wall at the US-Mexico border.

Mollie’s cousin, Sam Lucas, fired back against conservative pundit Candice Owens, for also attempting to politicize Mollie’s death. Owens tweeted, in part, “Mollie Tibbits [sic] was killed by an illegal immigrant. There will be ZERO outrage from Democrats and the spineless celebrities who march to their orders because they need open borders for votes.” Sam tweeted in response, “hey i’m a member of mollie’s family and we are not so fucking small-minded that we generalize a whole population based on some bad individuals. now stop being a fucking snake and using my cousins death as political propaganda. take her name out of your mouth.”

She continued, “and fyi @RealCandaceO, my whole family is hurting right now and you’re not helping. you’re despicable and this is so far from the loving and kind soul that mollie was. my prayers go out to you in hopes that maybe you’ll become a better person. not hedging my bets tho.”

Mollie went missing while going for a jog on July 18; her body was found on August 21 after an extensive search that captured the attention of the entire nation. Authorities are attempting to figure out the connection between Mollie and her alleged killer, and a possible motive for the crime.