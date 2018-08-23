Lyric McHenry Allegedly Left Club With ‘Mystery Man’ Hours Before She Was Found Dead

The authorities are still searching for answers surrounding Lyric McHenry’s death, but a friend claims the pregnant ex-reality TV star left her birthday party with a ‘mystery man’ she was texting with the whole night.

Lyric McHenry, 26, was found near the Major Deegan Expressway in New York City on Aug. 14, dead from suspected overdose. The exact details of Lyric’s passing are unknown, but what an alleged friend told the Daily Mail may shed some light on what really happened to her. Five hours before her body was discovered, she was reportedly spotted leaving Dream Downtown, a hotel/nightclub in Chelsea, with a “mystery man” with whom she was texting the whole night. “Nobody knows who the guy she left with is,” the source told Daily Mail. “He went to meet her at Dream. She went downstairs to get this guy in, whoever he was.”

“You know how these clubs are,” the source adds. “You have to look a certain type of way. The doorman didn’t let him in, so she left with him.” None of Lyric’s friends, including her sister Maya, knew who the man was, though they were aware she had been dating somebody new. “She had been seeing someone who lived in the Bronx,” the source told Daily Mail. “But I don’t think it was a serious relationship by any means. … nobody knows much about him other than the fact she had slept with him a few times. Of all the people who know her, apparently only one guy ever saw him in person, once, and the only description he could provide is ‘a large black man.’ “

“Lyric’s sister Maya gave this birthday party for her over at the Dream,” family spokesperson Edna Sims, told the Mail. “Maya looked up and she said ‘where’s Lyric?’ A friend said she went downstairs to get somebody in, because they weren’t letting that person in. Lyric goes to the car and she gets in with whoever it was. That’s the last they saw or heard from her that night. The friends didn’t get a look at this person. And Lyric just went downstairs, she didn’t say who it was.”

Authorities are not reportedly combing through Lyric’s phone for any information regarding to this mystery man’s identity. Lyric – who was 20 weeks pregnant at the time — was reportedly found “partly clothed with a bag of cocaine nearby…the sidewalk in the vicinity of Undercliff Avenue and Boscobel Place.” There were also “no obvious signs of trauma observed.” EMS responded to the location and transported Lyric to Bronx Lebanon Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Lyric, the daughter of film director Doug McHenry, was a longtime friend of EJ Johnson, and the two appeared together on Rich Kids of Beverly Hills. She also appeared on EJ’s spinoff, EJNYC, which she produced, per Variety. Her family said in a statement that she was “brilliant, creative and lovely young woman who shared a deep passion for writing, film and a long-standing commitment to social justice.”