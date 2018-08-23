Kris Jenner Thinks Someone Poisoned Her After She Falls Ill In Shocking New ‘KUWTK’ Clip

Scary! Kris Jenner suspects her drinking water is poisoned and begins to play detective in a sneak peak for the next episode of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians.’

Nothing gets past momager Kris Jenner, 62. If she’s suspicious someone’s slipping something in her drink, she’ll get her graduated cylinders out! Don’t believe me? Then just watch this a new preview clip for the Aug. 26 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. No joke — Kris brings a water testing kit into Kourtney Kardashian’s kitchen! Her 39-year-old daughter, rightfully confused, asks her mom why she’s doing this. “I just don’t feel well,” Kris replies. “And I don’t know if there’s something wrong with my drinking water.” Cue some foreboding, mystery music!

“Since I’m a little anxious about the test results, I really want to get to the bottom of it and I think it could be in the drinking water,” Kris tells the confession camera. Sitting by her is Kim Kardashian, 37, who tells her mom she’s “reaching.” Nevertheless, the scene cuts back to the kitchen, and Kris commences the experiment. She takes out a jar filled with water from her home and pours it into a tube marked with pH labels. She does the same with Kourtney’s water in a different tube. During the experiment, the scene briefly flashes back to the confession room. Kim tells Kris, “I know you’re extra a lot of the time, but this is above and beyond extra.” Watch the clip to find out the results! Spoiler: Kris and Kourtney’s tubes do turn different colors…but you need to see what that means.

It’s understandable why Kris is being so “extra.” Season 15 has been a roller coaster of Kar-Jenner drama! In the season premiere on Aug. 5, Kris had to sit through Kim screaming — seriously, it gets nasty — at Kourtney over a photo shoot. Then, in the Aug. 19 episode of KUWTK, Scott Disick, 35, goes on a wild bender in Miami instead of picking out art for his house-flipping business…even though Kris had agreed to be his business partner! What a headache. On top of that, not one, but two of her daughters (Khloe Kardashian, 34, and Kylie Jenner, 21) were pregnant at the time. Yeah, we’d start to think our water tastes funny too.