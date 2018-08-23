Kourtney Kardashian calls herself a ‘proud wife’ and the world is just confused! The newly single star posted a topless photo, wearing nothing but jeans and heels and you’ve got to see it!

While Kourtney Kardashian‘s love life remains a mystery, one thing is for sure — She is living her best life after her split from Younes Bendjima! Kourt, 38, posted a topless photo to her Instagram story on August 23, making us all drool with envy. But, it was the caption, which read “proud wife,” that was strategically placed over her breasts that has the internet buzzing! Many fans are questioning the context of Kourt’s words, but there’s a clear explanation for this one!

In the photo, Kourt is wearing nothing but black jeans and open-toe heels. Those jeans happen to be designed by her good friend, Steph Shep, who is the former assistant of Kim Kardashian, 37. Shep recently partnered with J Brand Jeans to design the collection, and Kourt was just supported Shep, who she often calls her “wife,” as seen on social media.

“I swear this pic is about Steph’s jeans,” Kourt wrote in the righthand side corner of the photo, tagging Steph and the denim brand. The mother of three showed off her very visible abs, along with her massive closet. Not to mention, Kourt’s underboob is also on full display. Check out the sultry snap below!

Kourtney Kardashian posts a topless photo, while modeling her friend, Steph Shep’s J Brand Jeans on August 23, 2018.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashian star seems to be in great spirits amidst her split from model, Younes Bendjima, 26. News broke that the pair had gone their separate ways after nearly two years of dating, on August 6. Kourt has also been posting revealing snaps of herself ever since the split.

It’s still a mystery as to why Kourtney and Younes split after two years of dating. However, rumor has it, he cheated. Their breakup caused havoc in the news on August 7, when photos of him cozying up to another woman — identified as Justin Bieber‘s ex-flame, Jordan Ozuna — in Mexico, hit the internet. Fans then believed it was Younes who torched the relationship by straying with another women. Nonetheless, Younes took to Instagram to slam reports that he was the bad guy. But, the K-sisters still roasted him on social media, despite his denial.

Kourt also reunited with her ex, Scott Disick, 35, just three days after news of the split. The co-parents attended Kylie Jenner‘s 21st birthday party in LA (on August 9), where they sat next to one another at the party.